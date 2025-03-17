Bihar Girl Wanted To Study Science, Forced To Take Up Arts. This Happened

Khushbu Kumari, a student from Bihar's Danapur, has found a new hope of becoming a doctor after a video of her breaking down over gender bias at her home went viral and caught the attention of the Union government.

In a viral video by News 18, Kumari was seen narrating how she lost her dream of studying science after losing a condition put forth by her parents. Speaking about the gender bias at her house, Kumari said in the video, "Even today, there is a big difference between me and my brother in my house. Brothers have complete freedom to study, but sisters do not. We are not even given a phone to study. My mother said that if you score over 400 marks, then you can take science, otherwise not. I scored 399."

She added, "That's why today I'm studying arts" - and broke down in tears.

The condition by her parents was also put forth as they could not afford to fund her education in the science stream in Class 11. "Due to financial constraints, we enrolled her in the arts stream. If we had chosen the science stream, it would have required more money," the girl's father, Upendra Rai, told news agency IANS.

The video quickly went viral, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assuring her full support for enrollment in a good college.

Mr Pradhan, in a video call with Kumari arranged by the Patna District Magistrate, asked her to study well and not hold any grudges against her parents.

"Do not worry, my child. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will arrange for your education. You study well and, please, hold nothing against your parents. They tried to support you to the best of their ability," the union minister said.

The girl expressed her wish to be enrolled in any college that offers quality education in science.

According to Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, the administration will ensure that the girl gets an admission to class 11 with a biology major in the 2025-27 academic session.

"Officials have been engaged for the purpose," he said.