PM Modi Discusses Bihar Flood Situation With Nitish Kumar

Heavy rains across Bihar have killed at least 27 people in the last few days. (AFP photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the flood situation in Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said the central government stands ready to provide all possible help.

Heavy rains across Bihar have killed at least 27 people in the last few days.

"Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with local administration to assist the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

He said the Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.