Bihar Enforces Social Media Norms For Employees, Disciplinary Action For Violations

The Bihar government's new rules governing the use of social media by its employees, warning of strict disciplinary action in case of violations, finally came into force.

In January this year, it approved the Bihar Government Servants' Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing stringent regulations governing the use of social media by government employees.

The amendment, notified by the Governor under Article 309 of the Constitution of India, is applicable across Bihar and came into effect upon its publication in the Official Gazette on Friday evening.

The move is seen as an effort to maintain discipline and protect institutional integrity in the digital age.

Under the guidelines, the government employees are prohibited from expressing personal views on platforms such as Facebook, X, and Instagram regarding government policies, schemes, or judicial decisions -- especially those of the Supreme Court of India and High Courts -- without prior approval. Violations will be treated as misconduct.

According to the rules, employees cannot use official email IDs or mobile numbers to create or operate personal social media accounts. The use of fake profiles, anonymous identities, or pseudonyms to post content is strictly prohibited.

Sharing photos, videos, documents, or filming reels and live streams from within office premises has been completely banned. Any such act will invite strict disciplinary action.

Employees are barred from expressing support for or opposition to any political party, media organization, or public figure on social media. Posting inflammatory or objectionable content related to caste, religion, or other sensitive issues is strictly forbidden.

In a significant shift, the government has also revised norms related to competitive examinations. Government employees will now be allowed to appear for such exams only once during their entire service tenure, and that too with a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC). Earlier, up to five attempts were permitted.

Following the implementation of these rules, a sense of caution and heightened vigilance has spread across government departments. From senior officials to junior staff, employees are now exercising extreme care in their digital interactions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)