Bihar BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams: Scrutiny Process Begins From May 25, Details Here

BSEB 10th, 12th Compartment Exams: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the scrutiny application process for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental and special examinations from May 25. Students dissatisfied with their marks will be able to apply online for scrutiny through the official BSEB website exam.biharboardonline.org till May 29.

Candidates can request scrutiny if they suspect errors such as mistakes in totaling marks, unanswered questions remaining unchecked, or incorrect marks entered in the scorecard. However, BSEB clarified that the process will only verify possible evaluation errors and will not include fresh checking or re-evaluation of answer sheets.

How To Apply For BSEB Scrutiny 2026?

Visit the official BSEB website exam.biharboardonline.org.

Click on the scrutiny application link available on the homepage.

Login using the required credentials.

Select the subjects for which scrutiny is required.

Pay the prescribed fee online.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The board recently declared the results of the compartmental-cum-special examinations conducted for Class 10 and 12 for students who failed in one or two subjects in the annual board exams or were unable to appear earlier due to special circumstances.

Over 63,000 students appeared for the Intermediate compartment examination this year, with 51.38 per cent candidates clearing the exam successfully. Meanwhile, over 62,000 students took the matric compartment examination, where the overall pass percentage stood at 21.16 per cent.

Apart from this, BSEB has also announced that a bridge course programme will be introduced from 2027 for students requiring additional academic support.