BPSC Postpones 33rd Bihar Judicial Service Preliminary Exam Following Supreme Court Interim Order

BPSC 33rd Judicial Service Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed the 33rd Bihar Judicial Service Preliminary Competitive Examination, which was earlier scheduled for June 3, 2026, following an interim order issued by the Supreme Court of India.

Recently, the commission had introduced several major changes for the examination, including a revised OMR response format, updated negative marking rules, and additional compensatory time for candidates.

Under the new pattern, every question will carry five options - A, B, C, D and E. While options A to D will represent answer choices, Option E will be treated as "Not Attempted".

The commission said candidates who do not wish to answer a question must compulsorily mark Option E on the OMR sheet. If all five options are left blank, one-third mark will be deducted for every such unanswered question.

According to BPSC, candidates must either select one correct option among A, B, C or D, or mark Option E if they choose not to attempt the question.

Extra Time For Candidates

As the five-option response system is being implemented for the first time, BPSC had also announced one-time compensatory extra time for candidates in both shifts.

For Shift 1 (General Studies), candidates were to get a total duration of 1 hour 40 minutes, including 10 minutes of additional time over the earlier 1 hour 30 minutes.

For Shift 2 (Law Paper), the duration was increased to 2 hours 15 minutes, including 15 minutes of extra time beyond the original two-hour duration.