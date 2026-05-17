BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 Registration To Close Soon For 1,230 Vacancies

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon end the registration process for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the recruitment examination can submit their applications through the official BPSC website bpsc.bihar.gov.in before May 31, 2026.

The application process started on May 7 and is being conducted online. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to recruit candidates for 1,230 posts in different departments and services under the Bihar government.

Selection Process, Exam Date, Details

The selection process includes the preliminary examination, followed by main examination and interview. The prelims will be held on July 26, 2026. Details regarding admit cards, examination centres and other important instructions will be released separately on the official portal.

The Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) is conducted annually to recruit candidates for various key administrative roles in the Bihar government. Through this examination, appointments are made to prestigious positions such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), District Social Officer, along with several other allied services.

Candidates planning to apply are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

BPSC has also asked applicants to keep checking the official website regularly for fresh notifications and examination-related updates.