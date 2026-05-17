BPSC Says Viral TRE 4 Teacher Recruitment Exam Video Is Fake, Urges Students Not To Believe Rumours

BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has dismissed a viral social media video related to the TRE 4 teacher recruitment examination, calling it "misleading, baseless and fabricated". The Commission said the video falsely claims that a conversation took place with a BPSC official regarding the examination.

In an official statement, the Commission clarified that no such conversation had taken place with any BPSC official and alleged that the person seen in the video had impersonated a Commission official to spread confusion and rumours among candidates.

"The said video is completely misleading, baseless, and fabricated," the Commission stated, urging candidates not to trust unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

BPSC further clarified that only the Controller of Examinations and the Secretary are authorised to issue official statements, updates, or information related to examinations conducted by the Commission. It said any information shared by any other individual, official, or medium should not be treated as official communication from BPSC.

The Commission also appealed to candidates preparing for the TRE 4 teacher recruitment examination to remain cautious and avoid believing rumours or misleading videos being circulated online.

The statement comes amid growing discussions on social media regarding the Bihar teacher recruitment examination, with several unverified claims and videos being widely shared among aspirants.