BPSC TRE 4 Notification Likely Soon, Bihar Education Minister Shares Expected Timeline

BPSC TRE 4 Notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4 notification is expected to be released soon, Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said.

Sharing an update on the long-pending recruitment process, the minister said only a few formalities related to the recruitment rules remain pending between the General Administration Department and the BPSC. He added that Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has directed officials to complete the remaining formalities at the earliest.

"The notification will be released soon," the minister said, adding that recruitment under TRE 4 will be conducted for the vacancies already approved. He also stated that a fixed teacher recruitment calendar will be implemented from next year onward.

Clarity regarding the TRE 4 notification is expected between May 25 and May 26. Candidates have long been demanding the release of the notification and have staged protests over the delay.

According to the earlier BPSC calendar, the TRE 4 examination was scheduled to be held on August 24, 2024, while the result was expected to be declared on September 24, 2024. However, the official notification is yet to be released.

Earlier, BPSC had issued a notice in the second week of February stating that requisitions for vacancies had been received and that the TRE 4 advertisement would be released soon. Despite this, the notification has not been issued so far.

Candidates have alleged that the delay may result in many aspirants crossing the upper age limit, making them ineligible to apply. Protests over the issue intensified in recent weeks, during which police resorted to a baton charge on demonstrators. Several police personnel were also reportedly injured during clashes between protesters and the police.

The issue was also strongly raised by the Opposition, increasing pressure on the government. The state government is now treating the examination as a priority matter.

Recruitment To Be Held For 46,882 Posts

According to BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar, recruitment under TRE 4 will be conducted for a total of 46,882 posts. The vacancies include positions under the Education Department, as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department and the Minority Welfare Department.

Recruitment will also be conducted for principal-level posts in the SC/ST Welfare Department and the Minority Welfare Department.

Vacancy Breakdown

10,778 posts for Classes 1 to 5

8,583 posts for Classes 6 to 8

9,082 posts for Classes 9 and 10

16,774 posts for Classes 11 and 12

Apart from this:

1,058 vacancies are under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department

359 posts are under the Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare category

287 vacancies are under the Minority Welfare Department

According to the commission, the TRE 4 examination is likely to be conducted between September 22 and September 27. However, candidates have been demanding that the notification be released on time to ensure that the examination schedule is not delayed further.

