BPSC Announces Major Changes For 33rd Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Exam 2026

BPSC 33rd Bihar Judicial Services Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued important instructions and introduced several changes for the 33rd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026, including a revised OMR response system, new negative marking rules, and additional compensatory time for candidates. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 3, 2026, in two shifts across centres in Patna.

New OMR Pattern, Negative Marking Explained

Under the revised system, each question paper will now include five options - A, B, C, D, and E.

Options A to D will represent the answer choices, while Option E will indicate "Not Attempted". Candidates who do not wish to answer a question must compulsorily mark Option E on the OMR sheet.

BPSC has clarified that leaving all five options blank will attract negative marking. In such cases, one-third mark will be deducted for every completely unanswered question.

The Commission stated that candidates must either select one answer among A, B, C, or D, or mark Option E if they choose not to attempt the question.

Extra Time For Candidates

As the five-option response system is being introduced for the first time, BPSC has granted one-time compensatory extra time to candidates in both shifts.

For Shift 1 (General Studies), candidates will get 1 hour 40 minutes in total, including 10 minutes of additional time over the original duration of 1 hour 30 minutes.

For Shift 2 (Law Paper), the total duration will now be 2 hours 15 minutes, including 15 minutes of extra time in addition to the original 2-hour duration.