This Gas Delivery Man Has Been Fighting Polls For 20 Years In Bihar

A gas delivery man might seem like an unlikely political contender at first glance, but Chhote Lal Mahato's yearning for public service transforms him into a determined candidate every election season in Bihar.

Mahato, who delivers LPG cylinders in Kishanganj, has contested every Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly election for the past 20 years, chasing his dream of becoming an MP or MLA. But, despite repeated setbacks, his determination shows no signs of fading.

As Bihar prepares for the Assembly elections on November 6 and 11, Mahato is contesting once again.

Recalling his first setback, Mahato, who lives in a small house and supports his family by delivering gas cylinders, said, “I had filed my nomination to contest the 2000 Assembly elections at the age of 23, but it was rejected due to the age criteria.”

Undeterred, he continued contesting elections, including municipal polls, and has even challenged seasoned politicians like the late Taslimuddin, known as the Gandhi of Seemanchal, and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.



“I have been contesting elections continuously since 2004. I haven't won yet, but I have never given up. This time too, I will contest as an independent,” he told NDTV.



“I get a lot of public support, and people donate to help me contest. I deliver gas cylinders to people's homes. People want a leader like me. This time, I will surely succeed. The people will ensure victory with their votes,” he said.



Financing his political campaigns has always required creativity. Mahato said that while donations helped, his wife also raised funds by selling goats, chickens and eggs to support his campaigns. Mahato's wife said he always stands by people in times of trouble and voters will give him a chance this time.



Mahato said he will continue contesting elections as long as he is alive, prioritising human service. "If I win, I will work not only to wipe the tears of the poor but also to promote development and create employment opportunities," he said.