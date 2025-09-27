In Bihar Mahabharat For Women's Vote, A Tale Of Differing Strategies

In the heart of Bihar, as the sun sets, casting golden hues across the green fields, a different kind of light is emerging - one that illuminates the evolving role of women in the political landscape. The forthcoming Assembly elections are poised to be a battleground not only for parties but also for ideologies, and one issue that is set to dominate is women's empowerment and welfare. Call it the Mahabharat for the 'mahila' vote in Bihar.

In what was partly a coincidence and partly fierce electoral competition, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi reached Patna and Motihari on Friday, the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana via videoconference from Delhi.

The political landscape suddenly became awash with promises and proclamations for the women of Bihar. The elections have, thus, shifted the focus to what is one of the most pressing issues in contemporary Bihar: women's empowerment in a largely patriarchal state.

Different Approaches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the main vote getter of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has descended with a promise of a direct transfer of cash. The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana (brainchild of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar) is not a promise of future gain but an immediate deposit: Rs 10,000 each for 75 lakh women, a sum so big that it feels like a tectonic shift in the poor state's financial landscape.

It is a move that bypasses the long, winding road of structural reform for the straight-line immediacy of the bank account, betting that the weight of a rupee in hand is worth more than the promise of a distant institution. It is not surprising, then, that some experts are calling it a "game-changer" and comparing it to similar schemes in Madhya Pradesh (Ladli Behna) and Maharashtra (Ladki Bahin Yojana), where they proved very beneficial electorally.

'Powerful Means'

In his unique style, PM Modi said, "Nitish Kumar and I are two brothers of the women of Bihar and we are working together to ensure their prosperity and dignity." The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, PM Modi said, was part of a broad vision for women's economic independence.

"The Rs 10,000 being given at the beginning will act as 'seed money'. With its proper use, if the work progresses well, additional assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh can be given," the PM said.

The Prime Minister urged the women to use the seed money to start small shops and self-employment activities. "This scheme is not merely a transfer of money, but a powerful means to fulfil the dreams of Bihar's women. It will raise the standard of living by allowing women to start enterprises of their choice in agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving and small businesses," he said.

"Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to launch the Jeevika Nidhi Credit Cooperative Society. The strength of this system will now be integrated with the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, making the scheme effective across Bihar from its very inception," the PM said, adding that the scheme is aimed at making "women 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and promoting empowerment through self-employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities."

Nitish Kumar's Advantage Over Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar, the veteran of this particular political theatre, has long been the patient suitor of women's vote. His appeal was never built on grand, fleeting gestures, but on a ledger of small, cumulative promises (see table below).

The JDU chief gave schoolgirls bicycles, transforming the act of attending class into a visible journey of empowerment. He reserved 50 per cent of seats in local governance for women, pulling them from the sidelines into the very heart of the state's democratic machinery. Most famously, he imposed a statewide prohibition on alcohol, a policy both fiercely criticised for its economic impact (by rivals such as Prashant Kishore) and quietly celebrated in households where it meant an end to domestic abuse and financial ruin.

For two decades, these policies have given rise to a durable bond, turning a traditionally male-centric political narrative on its head. According to a recent pre-poll survey, Nitish Kumar has a 32 per cent advantage over his nearest rival, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, among women voters. This advantage for Mr Kumar after 20 years of incumbency is a record in Indian politics.

Partnership Impact

The Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi 'jugalbandi' has worked wonders in successive elections. Women have thronged the ballot booths in increasing numbers, making voter turnouts surge, which have led to victories for the NDA in both the Assembly and parliamentary polls in Bihar. The only exception was the 2015 assembly election, when Nitish Kumar joined hands with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Money vs Land

Priyanka Gandhi's approach can be likened to a gentle breeze stirring the still waters of tradition. At Patna's Sadaqat Ashram, Ms Gandhi announced three to five decimals (1 decimal = .01 acre) of land for landless families, stating that the legal title would be given to women. In Motihari, she began her speech in Bhojpuri: "Ka haal ba?" (How are things with you?), which connected instantly with the audience and led to thunderous applause. She immediately quipped, "The time has come to change the 'haal'."

Representing the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan, Ms Gandhi has countered the NDA's financial overtures with a different kind of currency: land. Her promise to grant legal land titles to women is a template for a silent revolution. It speaks to a different kind of empowerment: one rooted not in consumer power but in the fundamental rights of property and inheritance, in a state where land remains the ultimate guarantor of status and stability.

'Teach A Lesson'

Addressing her maiden public rally in Patna, Ms Gandhi questioned the timing of the Mukyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana. "The elections are approaching and we are hardly a month away. They announced they will give you Rs 10,000 each. Who has been in government for the last 20 years? Why didn't they give you Rs 10,000 for the past 20 years? They did not tell you that you will receive this amount every month."

"Do you know who has been in power in Bihar for the last 20 years?" she asked, and the crowd replied: "Those who steal votes."

Ms Gandhi claimed that the BJP's sole concern has been to win elections and hold on to power. "The BJP has been raising caste and religious divides and the bogey of infiltrators. Now, realising that the old tricks do not work, it has resorted to vote theft," she said.

"Our women are quite smart. So I suggest you take all the money from the government, which has opened its coffers. But, on the day of the poll, vote for those who really think of improving your lives and not remember you only at the time of elections. Mothers and sisters must teach them (the NDA) a lesson in the upcoming elections," she added.

Missed Opportunity?

One lesson that Ms Gandhi ought to learn from her brother and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is not to go "solo" when the requirement and logic of coalition politics during elections dictates forming an "orchestra of coalition partners".

If Ms Gandhi had gone to the events in Patna and Motihari with another woman leader from the RJD (Rabri Devi or Misa Bharati, for example), the benefits to the Mahagathbandhan would have been much more. Such 'jugalbandi' in elections has a direct impact, which is not merely symbolic, but helps vote transfers among allies in a coalition like the Mahagathbandhan.

This was understood by her brother, who carried out the Voter Adhikar Yatra along with Tejashwi Yadav and the CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya, sparking a political buzz ahead of the elections.

Differing Philosophies

The question for the elections, then, is not merely which party the women of Bihar will choose, but which philosophy they will embrace.

Will they favour the long, steady hand of Nitish, who has built his legacy one bicycle and one local council at a time? Nisha, 32, an artisan from Ramnagar village in Madhubani, argued: "Nitish ji has made Bihari women 'swavlambhi' (economically independent) in a silent revolution. Despite his health concerns, he will reap the blessings of, and sympathy from, women from all castes, across the state."

Or will women choose the Mahagathbandhan and Ms Gandhi, whose proposal offers a more profound, though less immediate, form of generational security. In this contest of tangible promise versus structural change, the women of Bihar, a silent and discerning force, will decide the future not just of a government, but of a new political era.