On Tejashwi Yadav's Turf, Prashant Kishor's "He Should Be Worried" Remark

Jan Suraaj founder and political strategist-turned-political leader Prashant Kishor made a high-profile visit to the Raghopur Assembly constituency - an RJD bastion from where Tejashwi Yadav has won the last two elections - on Saturday, as speculation about a possible contest between him and the former Bihar chief minister reached a fever pitch.

Often called a VIP seat in Bihar politics, Raghopur has long been dominated by the Lalu Yadav family. The RJD chief won the seat in 1995 and 2000, then vacated it for his wife, Rabri Devi, who held it till 2010, when she was defeated by Satish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United).

In 2015, Tejashwi Yadav won the seat for the first time, going on to become the deputy chief minister of Bihar, and retained it in 2020.

Visiting the constituency on Saturday, Kishor, who is set to make his electoral debut and hopes to have his party become an alternative to the two main alliances in Bihar, came out swinging. Attacking Yadav over dynastic politics and accusing him of winning elections through a "setting", the former political analyst also interacted with his supporters and smiled along as he was weighed against 'laddoos' on a traditional scale.

Raghopur, located in Bihar's Vaishali district, is flood-prone and suffers heavy damage nearly every year.

"This is the very place that sent Yadav to the deputy chief minister's chair, yet there isn't even a proper school for children here. He should be worried; he has done no development. He wins elections through 'setting', but that won't work this time... Even the roads and healthcare are a mess. I came here to shine a light on this reality. Yadav should fear the people's anger, not the opposition," said Kishor.

Asked whether he plans to contest from Raghopur, the Jan Suraaj founder said the party will decide.

"But one thing is clear - everyone seems scared of us. Even Yadav is reportedly preparing to contest from two seats this time," he remarked.

'Breaking Into Home Turf'

Jan Suraaj insiders said Kishor's Raghopur visit is a key strategic move in the party's broader campaign. "The organisation is now preparing to break into Tejashwi Yadav's home turf," said a worker.

In the constituency, the former political analyst received an enthusiastic welcome. Supporters showered him with garlands, weighed him against 'laddoos' on a scale, and chanted "Jan Suraaj Zindabad".

Responding to some calling him an outsider in Raghopur, Kishor hit back: "If I am an outsider, then so is Yadav. He is originally from Gopalganj and contests from here. The people must now decide whether they want development or dynasty politics."

Interacting with people in Raghopur, he also emphasised that Jan Suraaj's goal is not just to defeat a party or a person, but to start a new kind of politics.

"We are here to listen to the people. Whether we contest or not will be decided later. But one thing is clear: the people want change," he said.