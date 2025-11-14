Nitish Kumar Thanks PM Modi, Allies For Support After NDA's Huge Bihar Win

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar today thanked a long list of allies, beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their support as the results of the Bihar election showed a massive win by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for the support received from him," the Bihar chief minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

He also thanked alliance partners Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha for working together toward the march to victory.

"The NDA has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this, my thanks and gratitude to all the partners of the NDA... With your support, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country," Kumar said.

बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव-2025 में राज्यवासियों ने हमें भारी बहुमत देकर हमारी सरकार के प्रति विश्वास जताया है। इसके लिए राज्य के सभी सम्मानित मतदाताओं को मेरा नमन, हृदय से आभार एवं धन्यवाद।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को उनसे मिले सहयोग के लिए उनका नमन करते हुए हृदय... — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 14, 2025

He said he would like to "bow to the voters of Bihar" for putting their trust in the NDA with another term.

Trends showed the NDA has swept the Bihar election by winning over 200 of the 243 seats, with the BJP standing tall as the single-largest party.

The NDA had not announced any chief ministerial candidate before the election.

Top BJP leaders including Amit Shah had said the NDA would fight the Bihar election under Kumar's leadership, but the question of chief minister's post would be decided as per the party's rules and constitution after the election.