BJP's Samrat Choudhary Wins Tarapur Seat By 45,843 Votes

He bagged 1,22,480 votes, while his nearest rival, Arun Kumar of the RJD, secured 76,637 votes.

Patna:

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP won Tarapur assembly seat by a margin of 45,843 votes.

Santosh Kumar Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party was at the third spot, securing 3,898 votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

