Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, BJP Workers Offer Prayers Ahead Of Results

The Bihar Assembly results today will decide whether Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar - the state's longest-serving chief minister - will secure a record fifth term.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, BJP Workers Offer Prayers Ahead Of Results
Exit polls have predicted that the ruling NDA will retain power in the state.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is contesting the election from his stronghold Lakhisarai seat, offered prayers at the Ashokdham temple in the constituency as the counting of votes is set to begin. Sinha is up against Congress' Amaresh Kumar and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar - who is making his electoral debut.

Sinha won the last Assembly elections by a margin of 10,483 votes against Congress' Amaresh Kumar.

A group of BJP workers offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Patna and performed 'aarti' of the Vidhan Sabha.

"We have offered prayers for a thumping majority. We performed 'aarti' of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha and applied 'rajtilak'. The manner in which the people of Bihar have given a mandate to the NDA gives us confidence. We have offered prayers for our seat share to be 175-200 seats," a BJP worker, Krishna Kumar Singh, said.

The Bihar Assembly results today will decide whether Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar - the state's longest-serving chief minister - will secure a record fifth term. Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the two-phase elections to the 243-member assembly that was held on November 6 and 11.

Exit polls have predicted that the ruling NDA will retain power in the state and the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party. An aggregate of nine exit polls has indicated that the ruling NDA will get 147 and the grand alliance 90 seats. The RJD will score between 57 and 69 seats - down from 75. The Congress, which won 19 seats last time, will slide to 14, while the Jan Suraaj Party will get one seat.

Exit polls, however, often get it wrong.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the 'Mahagathbandhan', has dismissed the exit poll predictions. He claimed that the opposition bloc would form the government with a thumping majority.

The NDA in the state comprises five parties, though a bulk of seats were contested by JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - both fielded candidates in 101 constituencies each. The INDIA bloc comprises RJD, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, other Left parties, and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bihar Elections 2025, Bihar Elections, NDA Vs INDIA
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now