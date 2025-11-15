"Citizens Deserve Impartial Election Commission": MK Stalin On Bihar Result

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a handsome victory in the Bihar assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday congratulated Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Nitish Kumar but slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a post on X, Chief Minister Stalin said that the result of the Bihar elections did not whitewash the misdeeds and reckless actions of the ECI.

#BiharElection2025: Lessons for everyone



I congratulate veteran leader Thiru. @NitishKumar for his decisive victory and wish him well in fulfilling the expectations of the people of #Bihar. I also appreciate young leader Thiru. @yadavtejashwi for his tireless campaign.



Election… — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) November 15, 2025

"The reputation of the ECI is at its lowest point. The citizens of this country deserve a stronger and more impartial Election Commission, whose conduct of polls should inspire confidence even among those who do not win," Stalin added.

Stalin On INDIA Bloc's Performance In Bihar

With the INDIA bloc losing in Bihar, Stalin appreciated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and other alliance leaders for their tireless campaign.

READ: NDA Overdelivers In Bihar, Tejashwi & Co Crash Land. PM's Next Target - Bengal

"Election outcomes reflect welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote is polled. The leaders of the INDIA bloc are seasoned politicians capable of reading the message and planning strategically to address emerging challenges," the Tamil Nadu chief minister added.

A Fight Over SIR In Tamil Nadu

Stalin's remarks came as Tamil Nadu gears up for the upcoming assembly elections next year.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have opposed the Centre's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. Recently, the DMK had moved the Supreme Court against the vote revision exercise.

Tamil Nadu Minister Govi Chezhian stated that a "vote theft conspiracy" highlighted by opposition parties in Bihar will not succeed in his state.

"All opposition parties and journalists blame the vote theft conspiracy behind the Bihar elections victory. We are vigilant- the chief minister and the deputy chief minister will stop such theft in Tamil Nadu. The Bihar conspiracy won't work in Tamil Nadu, as voters here are vigilant," Chezhian said.

READ: Bihar Results: The Biggest Winners And Losers

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi Palaniswami supported the SIR and questioned how a conspiracy is possible in such big elections.

A leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Palaniswami said that if the INDIA bloc faced a setback in elections, its leaders called the results a conspiracy.

However, if the opposition bloc won, its leaders would say they won the right way, Palaniswami said. "SIR is necessary to remove fake voters," he added.





