Bihar To Vote On November 6 And 11 In Two Phases, Results On November 14

The Bihar election will be held over two phases - on November 6 and November 11 - the Election Commission said Monday afternoon. Counting will take place on November 14.

Of the state's 243 seats, 121 will vote in the first phase and the rest in the second.

The dates line up with what sources told NDTV two weeks ago - that voting will take place after Chhath and Diwali, which will take place from October 18 to October 28 this year.

Political parties, sources said, pushed for this to allow the maximum number of people to cast votes. Sources had also said voting will take place over two phases.

The 2025 Bihar election will be a fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United-led alliance and the Mahagathbandhan led by the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Campaigning and voting will take place in the shadow of a furious political and legal controversy - the Election Commission's 'special intensive revision' of the state's voter list.

On that topic the EC accused critics (no one was named) of running an 'online campaign against the exercise', and said verified voters had already been issued new cards.

New protocols have been put in place, the pol panel also said, to issue new voter cards within 15 days of receipt of an application, to ensure that every eligible voter can cast their ballot.

Meanwhile, the EC also announced dates for eight Assembly bye-elections.

Two of these will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, including Budgam - won and vacated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after he also won the Ganderbal seat in last year's election - and one each in Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha.