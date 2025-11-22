Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

In Bihar Rout, A Silver Lining For RJD: It Still Commands Muslim-Yadav Vote

The Muslim-Yadav votes formed 60% of the Mahagathbandhan's vote share, showed an analysis by Ascendia Strategies.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
In Bihar Rout, A Silver Lining For RJD: It Still Commands Muslim-Yadav Vote

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) may have suffered one of its biggest electoral setbacks in Bihar, but the Muslim-Yadav backing for the Lalu Yadav-led party has remained intact, showed an analysis of the election results by Ascendia Strategies.

The NDA put up a record performance in the November elections, winning 202 out of the total 243 seats. This wasn't at the cost of the RJD's core voter base. The Muslim-Yadav votes formed 60% of the Mahagathbandhan's vote share, the analysis showed.

The Yadav vote share accounts for 10% of the total 38% votes that went to the Tejashwi Yadav-led Opposition alliance. The Muslim vote share was 13%.

On the other hand, of the total 47% vote share of the NDA, only 3% were from the Yadavs and 2% Muslims.

A large section of the so-called upper castes chose the NDA, according to Ascendia. While 7% of the NDA's vote share came from the general category, it was just 2% for the Grand Alliance, the analysis showed.

The non-Yadav OBCs also voted overwhelmingly for the NDA. About 7% of the total NDA vote share came from the non-Yadav OBC population. For the Mahagathbandhan, this community contributed just 3%.

The NDA benefited from its EBC-SC-ST voter base; 60% of its vote share came from this caste combine.

About 15% of the EBC population voted for them, while the Grand Alliance got only 6%. The SC-STs also favoured the NDA; about 13% of the NDA's vote share came from them. The Mahagathbandhan's SC-ST vote share was only 4%.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Muslim Yadav Vote Bank, RJD Vote Share, Bihar Vote Share
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com