'Perception': Bihar Top Cop's Reply On Violence During 'Agnipath' Protest

Bihar DGP SK Singhal refused to answer questions on violence in state.

Massive protests have been reported in Bihar, where angry mob set fire to dozens of trains, and damaged public properties across several cities and towns, prompting the police to suspend internet services in nearly a third of the state. The vandalism of railway properties have led to losses of over Rs 200 crore in the state alone, according to Railway officials.

The top cop in the state, however, said that a "perception" was being created that the police has failed to take timely action to control the protests in Bihar, one of the worst-hit by Agnipath protests.

"This is your perception," Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal said when asked about the police's failure to control the violence.

Protests against 'Agnipath' turned violent in Bihar on Friday when rampaging mobs set fire to dozens of railway coaches, engines and stations and torched BJP offices, vehicles and other property. The house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi was also not spared during the protests yesterday.

Internet services have been suspended in 18 out of 38 districts in the state as the police try to quell public anger on social media.

This morning, protesters clashed with police and set several vehicles on fire across several cities and towns as they tried to implement a bandh called against the contentious recruitment scheme.

At least 325 people have been arrested in the state so far. The number of FIRs registered in connection with these incidents now stood at 60, two and a half times the previous day's figure.