Bihar Dates Announced, Poll Panel's Answer On Aadhaar-Based Voter Addition

The Election Commission on Monday announced dates for the Bihar Assembly election - voting will take place on November 6 and 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

In a lengthy press conference this afternoon, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar also responded to questions about the use of Aadhaar cards for voter enrolment, particularly in the context of the special intensive revision of the state's voter roll, a contentious project criticised by the opposition - as 'disenfranchising lakhs of people' - but backed by the court.

NDTV asked Kumar how many voters had been included based on the Aadhaar, given the top court had directed the Election Commission to accept the widely-used government-issued ID.

Kumar acknowledged the court had said the Aadhaar must be accepted.

However, he also pointed out that it cannot be treated as proof of citizenship or domicile.

"The Supreme Court said Aadhaar can be used as an identity document... but Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act clearly states it is neither proof of citizenship nor domicile. Even earlier judgments clarified Aadhaar is not valid proof of date of birth. It is only a proof of identity," he said.

Earlier this month the top court said the Aadhaar can be used for voter re-verification.

However, in a nod to the poll panel's earlier objection - that it could be forged and was, therefore, an unsuitable option to - the court said election officials could "verify the genuineness of the card" and that it could not be used to establish citizenship.

Kumar, meanwhile, said the Bihar voter revision drive - the final list was published last week - was carried out in a transparent manner, ensuring accuracy and fairness in the voter rolls.

When asked if political parties had raised concerns, he said some expressed apprehension but, once the process became clearer, people supported the Commission's efforts.

The 2025 Bihar election will be a fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United-led alliance and the Mahagathbandhan led by the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Prashant Kishor - who orchestrated superb wins for Nitish Kumar and his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, whose state votes next year, as a poll strategist - will make his electoral debut this time with his own party, the Jan Suraaj that will contest all 243 seats in the state.