The Promises And Aspirations Of Prashant Kishor: A Journey Through Bihar

In the vast tapestry of Indian politics, few figures embody the complexities of aspiration and pragmatism as vividly as the election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.

His recent yatra across the heart of Bihar - a state steeped in history, culture, and a myriad socio-political challenges - reflects not only a quest for electoral success but also a profound engagement with the hopes and dreams of its people.

Although the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) was formed as recently as October 2, 2024, it is the first party to announce the names of its candidates. While other political parties are still haggling over seat-sharing between allies, the JSP unveiled the first list of 51 candidates from 26 districts on October 9.

Will the promises that PK, as Prashant Kishor is known, made during the yatra resonate with the choices now presented to the electorate?

PK, a strategist by training and a visionary by disposition, embarked on his two-year-long yatra with a series of commitments that echoed the aspirations of a populace long burdened by political inertia. His promises ranged from good governance and transparency to social justice and youth empowerment.

He spoke fervently about revitalising Bihar, a state that has often found itself in the shadows of its more prosperous counterparts. The very essence of his campaign was rooted in the idea that Bihar deserved more - more attention, more resources, and more opportunities. And above all, better leaders, who were not dynasts, not criminals (Bahubalis), not political chameleons who change their party affiliation often, and not venal politicians who loot public money for their private interests.

As we dissect the list of candidates he has chosen for the coming assembly elections, it becomes essential to scrutinise how these selections align with the narrative he wove during his yatra.

Each name on that list is not merely a political choice; it is a reflection of the ideals PK espoused during his travels. Are these candidates representative of the youth he promised to empower? Do they embody the social justice he promised to uphold? Are they leaders of high calibre and carry credibility?

Social Diversity Of Candidates

Does the sociological background of PK's picks, say caste or religion, reflect the proportion of those categories in Bihar's population? The social diversity of the list of 51 is rather remarkable.

The list includes 17 Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 11 Other Backward Classes, 7 Muslims, 7 from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and reserved seats for SC, and 9 from the general category. Given that EBC has the highest proportion in the state with 36 per cent, and OBC has 27.12 per cent as per the Bihar Caste Survey 2023, these two categories get the highest number of candidates.

Muslims, who constitute 17.7 per cent, have been allotted 7 candidates. The general category, comprising 15.52 per cent of the population, has been allotted 9 seats. The number of women candidates is very few. However, these ratios are bound to change once the entire list of candidates is declared.

PK has argued that a few thousand families have captured the entire politics of Bihar. Either they are political dynasts, mafias (Bahubalis), or simply individuals who keep switching from one political party to another (the Paltu Rams, or Aaya Gaya Rams, of Bihar politics), or those who are enormously corrupt, facing several allegations, either criminal in nature or simply scamsters.

Therefore, a real alternative that will provide good governance must not include any candidate that is either from a political dynasty, or a previous switcher from another political party, or has a criminal record.

As a result, almost all his 51 candidates are fresh faces, doctors, upright police officers, honest bureaucrats, academics, lawyers, a singer, a transgender and professionals. None has a criminal record, none are party switchers, none are from political dynasties.

Only Exception

Perhaps, the only exception to the political dynasty filter is the inclusion of Jagriti Thakur, the granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, also known as Jannayak (people's hero). Thakur was from the Hajjam (barber) caste. He initiated the first reservation for Backwards Classes (especially EBC) during his regime between 1978 and 1980.

TSP has fielded Jagriti Thakur from Samastipur's Morwa constituency. PK said one reason for her inclusion was because of her gender (scarcity of women candidates in general), and she has an extraordinary track record of public service.

Former IPS Officer To Fight For PK

RK Mishra, an outstanding former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1986-batch, who was made Superintendent of Police of Bhagalpur during the gruesome and uncontrolled communal riots in 1989, has been selected as the candidate from Darbhanga. The riots lasted for over two months.

In his first interview with NDTV, Mishra identified the main problems of Darbhanga town as "constant flooding and waterlogging on the streets, nightmare traffic jams, no public space for parking and total lack of public good" in this historic city, which otherwise has half-a-dozen grand palaces that belonged to the Darbhanga Raj, and is today the campus of Lalit Narayan Mithila University.

Mishra promised that if he is elected, he would make sincere efforts to eradicate waterlogging by building drains, end traffic jams and create parking spaces for cars and other vehicles.

Another notable mention is 2000-batch IPS officer Jai Prakash Singh, who took voluntary retirement as ADGP (CID). He is being fielded from Chapra.

Professor KC Sinha

The JSP list features a renowned mathematician, KC Sinha, who was also the former vice chancellor of Patna University. Others in the list include upright civil servants and highly respected academics, which highlights the party's strategic posture, unlike that of traditional parties that have towed caste, religious and dynastic lines.

Instead, Jan Suraaj, which has harped big on merit, public welfare, and clean governance, has signalled for a fresh political narrative centred around capability and integrity rather than caste, religion and dynasty.

Among the list of doctors, the seven prominent ones are Dr Amit Kumar Das from Muzaffarpur, Dr Shashi Shekhar Sinha from Gopalganj, Dr Lal Babu Prasad from Dhaka assembly seat, Dr Narain Prasad from Valmiki Nagar, Dr Ajit Kumar from Imamganj, Dr Arun Kumar from Matihani, and Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta from Bhojpur.

An alumnus of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Dr Amit Kumar Das is well-known for his work in rural healthcare. Dr Das, alongside his wife, who is also a doctor, runs a hospital in Muzaffarpur and is seen as a grassroots change agent.

Another prominent face in the list is senior advocate of the Patna High Court, YB Giri. Giri has served as the Additional Solicitor General of India and the Additional Advocate General of Bihar. Giri is contesting from Manjhi and has been a spokesperson of the JSP.

Social worker Pritti Kinnar, from the transgender community, will contest from Bhorey in Gopalganj. Coming from the Dalit category, she has extensively worked for the downtrodden and has vowed to make PK the chief minister of Bihar.

Pritti Kinnar. PTI

The significant demographic diversity of Bihar, where caste, class, and community intersect in intricate ways, cannot be overlooked. The candidates PK has selected must resonate with this diversity, offering a mosaic of representation that speaks to the varied experiences of the people of Bihar.

In his speeches, PK emphasised the need for inclusivity, urging for a political landscape that mirrors the state's multifaceted identity. Thus, the challenge lies not just in the qualifications of these candidates but in their ability to connect with the grassroots, to embody the hopes of the marginalised and the aspirations of the youth.

Moreover, PK's campaign was imbued with a sense of urgency, a clarion call for a new Bihar. The first list of candidates must reflect this urgency, demonstrating a commitment to actionable change rather than mere rhetoric. Voters are increasingly discerning; they seek not just promises but tangible plans and credible leaders who can deliver on those promises. In this context, the alignment of candidates with PK's earlier promises becomes a litmus test for the sincerity of his vision.

It is also important to consider the broader implications of these choices. Will these individuals be able to galvanise support in a state where political loyalties can shift like sand? Are they equipped to navigate the complex landscape of Bihar's political ecosystem, where historical legacies and contemporary challenges intertwine? Above all, are they "winnable?"

PK's yatra was not merely a political campaign; it was a journey through the soul of Bihar, an exploration of its potential and its pitfalls. The candidates he has put forth for the assembly elections of 2025 will serve as the bearers of his vision, the stewards of the promises he made.

As the people of Bihar prepare to vote, they will do so with a keen eye on whether those promises have been honoured, and whether PK's vision for a 'New Bihar' can indeed materialise through the choices he has made.

In the end, it is not just a matter of political strategy, but of hope, resilience, and the unwavering belief that a better future is possible.