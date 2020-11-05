'Rubbish Talk': Nitish Kumar Defends Citizenship Law CAA

Nitish Kumar's barb seems to be directed at AIMIM and some other opposition parties (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday dismissed apprehensions among a section of the society that some people might be deported out of the country in the event of implementation of new citizenship laws, saying its "rubbish talk" by those trying to "divide" the society.

Mr Kumar made the assertions while addressing rallies in Muslims dominated Kishanganj and Araria districts where voting will take place in the third and last phase on November 7.

"Who is spreading misinformation through such ''phaalatoo baat'' (rubbish talk). Nobody has the courage to evict any citizen out of the country," he said.

Early this year, amid raging protests over Citizenship Amendment Act and an all India NRC, he had asserted that a nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was needless and had no justification.

Speaking in the state legislative assembly in January this year, Mr Kumar had said that NRC was an exercise confined to Assam as part of the accord signed by the Rajiv Gandhi government.

"A nationwide NRC would be needless (koi zarurat nahin hai) and has no justification (koi auchitya nahin hai). We do not think any such thing is going to take place. I think the Prime Minister, too, has spoken clearly on this", he had said.

Training guns at his political adversaries, without taking any names, Mr Kumar said "some people want to promote fight between castes and religious groups."

His barb seems to be directed at AIMIM and some other opposition parties.

Mr Kumar said his government has always worked for all sections of the society and promoted communal harmony in the state.