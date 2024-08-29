Big Setback For Jagan Reddy As 2 Rajya Sabha MPs Resign, Set To Join TDP

Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beda Mastan Rao submitted their resignation to Veep Jagdeep Dhankhar today

In a big setback to the YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, two Rajya Sabha MPs have resigned from the party and their membership in the Upper House. Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted their resignation, news agency PTI has said, quoting sources.

The two YSRCP MPs are Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beda Mastan Rao. While Mr Venkataramana's term in Rajya Sabha was till June 2026, Mr Rao's was till June 2028. Both are likely to join the N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, which swept the Andhra Pradesh elections that were held alongside the general election this year.

Following these exits, YSRCP would have nine MPs in the Upper House and four in the Lok Sabha.

Mr Rao was earlier with the TDP and represented Andhra's Kavali constituency from 2009 to 2014. In 2019, he joined the YSRCP. Mr Venkataramana, on the other hand, was with the Congress. He is a two-time MLA who has served as a state minister in the government of Jagan Mohan Reddy's father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.