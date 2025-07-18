Jagan Reddy Party MP Likely To Surrender Tomorrow In Andhra Liquor 'Scam'

YSR Congress MP PV Midhun Reddy is expected to surrender before the special investigation team (SIT) on Saturday morning in connection with the alleged multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam. This comes after the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea on Friday.

Mr Reddy, against whom a lookout circular was issued by the SIT, is scheduled to reach the Vijayawada Airport at 9:30 am before proceeding to the probe team's office at 10:00 am.

The Supreme Court upheld the earlier rejection of his anticipatory bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had emphasised the necessity of custodial interrogation due to the gravity of the allegations and Mr Reddy's influential position. Both courts held that granting bail could impede the ongoing investigation into the alleged widespread irregularities.

Midhun Reddy is considered a key accused in the liquor syndicate case, which alleges a deep-rooted nexus between political leaders, government officials, and private entities.

The SIT's investigation points to significant irregularities in liquor procurement, distribution and kickbacks being given, leading to substantial financial irregularities and manipulation of state policy.

The investigation team has specifically alleged that Mr Reddy played a pivotal role in changing the excise policy and altering the liquor ordering mechanism from an automatic to a manual system, and was instrumental in collecting commissions from suppliers.

The team had previously issued notices to Mr Reddy for questioning, but his failure to comply led to the issuance of the lookout circular, designed to prevent him from leaving the country.

Over recent weeks, the SIT has conducted multiple raids across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, seizing crucial documents, digital records, and unaccounted cash. Investigators suspect the widespread use of shell companies and benami transactions to channel bribes and divert funds.

Several individuals, including liquor traders, middlemen, and former bureaucrats, have already been arrested and questioned as part of this high-level investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting parallel probes into the money laundering aspects associated with the scam, further intensifying the pressure on those allegedly involved.