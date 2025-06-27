High Court Restrains Cops From Acting Against Jagan Reddy Over Supporter's Death

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday restrained the police from taking coercive action against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy until July 1 over the death of a party supporter during his recent roadshow.

The High Court gave the same relief to others as well, who were named as accused in the case and it includes, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy and former ministers, Ambati Rambabu and V Rajini.

On June 18, Reddy visited Rentapalla village in Palnadu district to visit the family members of a party leader who had died by suicide a year ago due to alleged harassment by TDP leaders and police.

On his way towards the village, C Singayya, a supporter of YSRCP, allegedly fell under the wheels of a vehicle in which Reddy travelled and succumbed to his injuries. Police booked the former chief minister and others over Singayya's death. Police named the vehicle driver as Accused-1 and Jagan as Accused-2.

Later, the YSRCP supremo filed a petition in the High Court to quash the FIR against him. Jagan's counsel P Sudhakar Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh High Court has adjourned the case to July 1, and until then, it has restrained police from taking any coercive action against the former chief minister.

The advocate further said he informed the court that generally vicarious responsibility (making others too responsible for an incident; though they may not be directly connected) is not applicable in criminal cases.

Police initially said Singayya did not fall under a vehicle belonging to Reddy's convoy. Later, citing additional evidence, they said he had indeed fallen under Reddy's vehicle, which they said prompted them to book the opposition leader.

