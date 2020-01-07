Bhushan Kumar Denies Attending Centre's Citizenship Law Dinner, Surprises Many

Bhushan Kumar's denial despite evidence of his participation in the event surprised many

Film producer Bhushan Kumar today denied attending the government's dinner to discuss the citizenship law, an outreach that mainstream Bollywood largely skipped. At a film promotion, Bhushan Kumar disassociated himself from the event hosted by Union Minister Piyush Goyal at a luxury hotel in Mumbai on Sunday.

"I was in Grand Hyatt. That doesn't mean I was in a meeting or something," Bhushan Kumar told a reporter who asked him about the meeting called by Mr Goyal to discuss "myths and realities" linked to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA.

Among those who showed up at the meeting were filmmakers Ritesh Sidhwani, Kunal Kohli, Ramesh Taurani, Rahul Rawail, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, singers Shaan and Kailash Kher, composer Anu Malik, and actors Ranvir Shorey and Urvashi Rautela.

A day after the meeting, BJP leader Tarun Rathi thanked Bhushan Kumar and the other celebrities in a tweet.

The meeting took place around the time mayhem erupted at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as masked attackers armed with sledgehammers and iron rods entered the campus and beat students and teachers.

Amid nationwide shock and anger, many film celebrities publicly denounced the JNU campus attack.

Reports suggest that many others were invited to the Sunday meeting but decided to skip it. Actor Richa Chadha and filmmaker Kabir Khan were among absentees.

Bollywood is sharply divided over the government's new Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which makes religion the criteria for citizenship for the first time. The government says the law will help non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring nations become Indian citizens if they fled religious persecution and entered India before 2015. Activists, celebrities and opposition parties say it violates the constitution and discriminates against Muslims.

The mob attack on JNU has become another point of conflict within the film industry, with a section including Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap joining protests at the Gateway of India.