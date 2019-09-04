Bhupesh Baghel Has Lost 'Mental Balance': Ajit Jogi After Son's Arrest

Ajit Jogi asserted cheating allegations against his son were false. (File photo)

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi on Tuesday came down heavily on the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after his son was arrested over the allegations of cheating.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has lost his mental balance. He is so drunk with power that he has stopped caring about the judiciary," Ajit Jogi told news agency ANI.

His son Amit Jogi, who is a former MLA, was arrested earlier on Tuesday for allegedly furnishing false details about his birthplace in his poll affidavit in 2013.

"Bhupesh Baghel does not care about justice. Three months ago, the Chhattisgarh High Court had said that whatever allegation was put on Amit, were false," former chief minister asserted.

The arrest came after a complaint was filed by Sameera Paikra, who contested against Amit Jogi from Marwahi Assembly constituency on BJP ticket. Amit Jogi had, however, defeated Sameera Paikra in the 2013 Assembly elections.

