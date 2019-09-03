Ex-Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's Son Amit Jogi Arrested In Forgery Case

Amit Jogi, 42, was arrested from his house in Bilaspur. (File)

Amit Jogi, former MLA and the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, has been arrested from his home over allegations of cheating. He has been accused of lying on his election affidavit about his birthplace.

The arrest followed a complaint by a BJP leader, Sameera Paikra, who contested against him in 2013 from the Marwahi assembly seat in Chhattisgarh and lost.

Ms Paikra approached the High Court alleging that Mr Jogi had lied about his caste and birth date. Last week, the court scrapped the petition saying the term of that assembly had ended. The BJP leader then went to the police and filed a fresh complaint.

She alleged that Mr Jogi had falsely declared his year and place of birth as 1978 and Sarbehera Gaurela village in Chhattisgarh, when in fact, he was born in 1977 in Texas.

