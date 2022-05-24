Chhattisgarh Chief Minister E-Transfers 1,804 Crore Under 3 Major Schemes

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel virtually released Rs 1,804.50 crore.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel virtually released Rs 1,804.50 crore to the bank accounts of farmers, agricultural laborers, cattle rearers and women self help groups on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi.

In a programme organized in all district headquarters of the state, Mr. Baghel transferred funds under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Krishi Bhumiheen Mazdoor Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana.

More than 26 lakh 68 thousand farmers and agricultural laborers of the state have been benefitted through the transfer, an official statement said.

Bhupesh Baghel transferred Rs 1720 crore 11 lakh to farmers as the first installment of Kharif year 2021-22 under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rs 71 crore 8 lakh under Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Krishi Bhumiheen Mazdoor Nyay Yojana and Rs.13 crore 31 lakh to cattle rearers, Gauthan committees and women SHGs under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, it further added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also transferred an amount of Rs 13 crore 31 lakh to the bank accounts of cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women Self-Help Groups under the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

With this, a total payment of Rs 250 crore 40 lakh has been completed so far to these bank accounts which includes Rs 140 crore 71 lakh to cow dung vendors, Rs 63 crore 92 lakh to Gauthan committees and Rs 45 crore 77 lakh to women Self-Help Groups.