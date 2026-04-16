Bhopal Woman, 64, Duped Of Rs 26 Lakh In Digital Arrest Fraud

A 64-year-old woman from Bhopal was psychologically trapped and duped of Rs 25.65 lakh in a "digital arrest" fraud by cyber imposters posing as top security officials.

The case, which has now drawn national attention, was initially registered by the Bhopal Cyber Police in November 2025 after Aruna Chincholkar fell victim to an elaborate online con. But what began as a local cyber fraud has now escalated into a landmark investigation after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance and directed the CBI to step in.

According to the complaint, the accused contacted the elderly woman through a WhatsApp call, impersonating officials from the Internal Security Department and the Counter-Terrorism Department. In a calculated act of intimidation, they placed her under a "digital arrest", a tactic designed to isolate, threaten, and psychologically control the victim without any physical presence.

Sources indicate that the fraudsters created an atmosphere of fear, convincing the victim that she was under investigation in a serious national security matter. Under constant virtual surveillance and pressure, she was coerced into transferring Rs 25.65 lakh, believing it was part of a legal verification process.

The CBI's FIR, registered following the top court's directive, marks a significant shift in how such sophisticated cybercrimes are being treated - no longer as isolated frauds, but as organised, high-level criminal operations with national implications.

Investigators believe this may be just the tip of the iceberg. The "digital arrest" model where victims are virtually confined, threatened, and manipulated is emerging as a dangerous evolution of cyber fraud, targeting vulnerable individuals through fear and authority impersonation.

Officials say the probe will now focus on tracing the network behind the operation, including possible interstate or international links, digital money trails, and the use of spoofed identities.