"Consent Is Key": Supreme Court On Voluntary Sex Work vs Trafficking

The Supreme Court has laid down an exhaustive legal framework to combat trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and children and ensure dignified rehabilitation of survivors across India.

The directions were passed while dealing with a two-decade-old PIL filed by the NGO Prajwala, which had brought to the court's notice the widespread trafficking of women, including minors, by the organised mafia.

Invoking its powers under Articles 32 and 142 of the Constitution, a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan issued a detailed set of binding directions constituting a nationwide "Victim Protection Plan" covering rescue operations, victim identification, rehabilitation, prosecution mechanisms, and institutional coordination.

Trafficking vs Voluntary Sex Work: Consent is Key

The top court said that "consent" remains the central legal differentiator in determining whether a case involves trafficking or voluntary adult sex work.

To prevent misuse of anti-trafficking machinery, the court directed police and rescue authorities to conduct an immediate threshold inquiry before initiating coercive measures.

Rescue operations under Sections 15 and 16 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, must focus on identifying exploitation, coercion, trafficking, abuse, or force, not indiscriminately criminalising vulnerable individuals involved in sex work based on their consent.

Relying extensively on the Palermo Protocol - established to prevent, suppress and punish the trafficking of persons, especially women and children - the court reiterated that trafficking contains three essential elements: the "action" element, the "means" element, and the "exploitation" element.

The consent becomes legally irrelevant in cases where trafficking is established through force, coercion, deception, or exploitation, the court said.

The judgment rooted anti-trafficking protections within Article 23 of the Constitution, calling trafficking a "direct assault on constitutional dignity."

Child Protection and Rehabilitation

The court integrated the Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act into the anti-trafficking regime, directing closer coordination between Child Welfare Committees, Anti-Human Trafficking Units, One Stop Centres, legal aid authorities, and state protection homes.

The right to rehabilitation, the court said, flows directly from Article 21 and forms part of the right to live with dignity.

The Victim Protection Plan mandates minimum standards for shelter homes, mental health support, vocational training, compensation, legal aid, witness protection, and reintegration measures.

No Specialised Agency Ordered

The court declined to direct the establishment of a separate Organized Crime Investigative Agency, stating: "We believe whatever statutory framework is there today should suffice."

The matter will be relisted after three months for monitoring compliance by the Union Government and all States and Union Territories.



