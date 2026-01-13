Bhopal Literature Fest Cancels Session On Babur Amid Fear Of Protest

The Bhopal Literature and Art Festival found itself at the centre of a controversy after a scheduled session on the book Babur - The Quest for Hindustan was cancelled at the last minute, triggering criticism of the Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for what many are calling a case of "judging a book by its cover."

The book's author Aabhas Maldahiyar, who was to speak at Bharat Bhavan on January 10, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the session was scrapped after a section of the media published what he described as "false and defamatory" reports, claiming he intended to glorify the Mughal emperor Babur. The author strongly denied this, saying his work in fact portrays Babur as an invader and critically examines his role in Indian history.

In his letter, Maldahiyar accused the state's Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi of publicly condemning the session without reading the book. "This raises serious concerns about the functioning and intellectual integrity of the Culture Ministry of Madhya Pradesh, where literary works are being judged without being read," he wrote. He also expressed disappointment with the response of Vikas Dave, director of the Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi, claiming that he too criticised the book and the proposed discussion without being familiar with its contents.

At the festival venue, posters announcing the session were altered, with white paper pasted over the topic. The organisers confirmed that the decision to cancel the session was taken following a request from the local administration, citing fears of protests and possible disruption.

Abhilash Khandekar, co-founder of the Bhopal Literature Festival, said the decision was made reluctantly. He stressed that the book does not glorify Babur and is, in fact, critical of him. "The book is in English and most people objecting to it haven't read it," he said, adding that the organisers chose to cancel one session to protect the rest of the festival from being derailed.

Speaking to NDTV, Maldahiyar elaborated on his argument, saying that any honest biography must present both the good and bad aspects of its subject. He described Babur as an invader who sought to expand his power in India and said the book, based on the Baburnama, presents him as a villain in the Indian context.

Maldahiyar said what hurt him most was not the cancellation of the session itself, but what it signified. "I am used to criticism," he wrote in his letter, "but it is painful that those who claim to oppose Babur do not recognise the scholars who are equipping them with intellectual tools for that very debate."