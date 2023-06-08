Bhojpuri Singer Arrested For Raping Girl, 13, Posting Photos On Instagram

The survivor's family rushed her to the police on Wednesday. (Representational)

A Bhojpuri singer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping and posting objectionable pictures of a minor girl on social media, said police.

The accused is identified as Abhishek (21), a native of Bihar who is also known as Bhojpuri Singer Babul Bihari. He has more than 27,000 followers on his YouTube channel.

According to police, the accused lured a 13-year-old when he lived in the Rajiv Nagar area two-year-ago. After befriending her, he took her to a hotel room, where he raped her and took her pictures.

After the incident, the minor distanced herself from the accused and did not tell anyone about him.

A senior police officer said the accused had posted the minor's pictures on Instagram a few days ago. After seeing those pictures, the family of the victim questioned the girl, who then shared her ordeal with them.

The survivor's family rushed her to the police on Wednesday.

After counselling the victim, an FIR was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act at Sector 14 police station.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said as per the complaint an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested within hours.

"He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody today," he added.

