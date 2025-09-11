Bhojpuri Singer Devi Welcomes Son Using IVF Through A German Sperm Bank

Popular Bhojpuri singer Devi has become a single mother. The actress welcomed a baby boy last Tuesday at AIIMS, Rishikesh, through modern medical treatment while being unmarried.

What's Happening

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the hospital confirmed that Devi underwent surgery for the delivery and that both mother and child are healthy.

Per relatives, the hospital stated that Devi had conceived through sperm donation from a bank in Germany.

A few hours after the birth, Devi shared a photo with her newborn on social media and wrote, "It's my baby."

Devi's father, Pramod Kumar, said that his daughter got pregnant with the help of a sperm bank in Germany.

He said, "She had tried 7 years ago too, but did not succeed. But this time she has been successful."

Who Is Devi?

Devi, often called the 'Mallika of Sur', was born in Chhapra district of Bihar. She completed her primary education and music training there.

She gained popularity with Bhojpuri folk songs such as Piya Gayile Kalkatwa Ae Sajni, Kuen Ka Thanda Pani, Parwal Beche Jaib Bhagalpur, O Gori Chori-Chori, Pardesiya-Pardesiya, Piya Bansiya Bajae Aadhi Ratiya, Dil Tujhe Pukare Aaja, and Angoori Mein Dusle Biya Naginiya.

Apart from Bhojpuri, Devi has also sung in Hindi, Maithili, and Magahi.

In 2024, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Devi performed the bhajan Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Ishwar-Allah Tero Naam at an event in Patna's Bapu Auditorium.

Her performance faced protests from BJP leaders and workers, who raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and disrupted the event. Following this, Devi stated that she was receiving death threats, with people saying she would be "sent to Gandhiji."

Devi has a special connection with Rishikesh, where she spent a considerable time during the COVID period and often shared moments from the city's peaceful surroundings.

