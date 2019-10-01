Supreme Court Judge B R Gavai Recuses Himself From Bhima Koregaon Case

Another judge of Supreme Court recused himself from hearing petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha

After Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, another judge of the Supreme Court today recused himself from hearing the petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha seeking quashing of FIR against him in Bhima Koregaon case.

Justice B R Gavai rescued himself and transferred the case to another bench of the apex court.

Chief Justice Gogoi had recused himself from hearing the case on Monday.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that the matter will now be heard on October 3.

The Bombay High Court had on September 13 rejected Mr Navlakha's petition, following which he challenged it in the top court.

The Maharashtra government has also filed a caveat petition in the matter seeking to be heard before any orders are passed by the apex court.

The Pune Police had earlier submitted before the High Court that Mr Navlakha was in touch with Kashmiri separatists and people linked to the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

On January 1 in 2018, violence had erupted at Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

