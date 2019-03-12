Bhim Army Chief Hospitalised After Detention Over Model Code Violation

Bhim Army Chief was detained by police at Deoband.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters were taken in custody on Tuesday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by using more than stipulated number of motorcycles in a political rally.

Chandrashekhar was taken ill soon after being detained, following which he was admitted to Anand Hospital in Meerut, said Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar.

They were taken into custody when they were planning to take out a procession to Muzaffarnagar on motorcycles and other vehicles, in violation of the model code of conduct, set in since announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission of India, said Mr Kumar.

He added that Chandrashekhar and his supporters were detained by police at Deoband in Shaharanpur district. Chandrashekhar had told reporters in a news conference in New Delhi on Saturday that if the opposition's 'mahagathbandhan'' fails to field strong candidates against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani, Bhim Army would field its own strong candidates against them.