Bhim Army Chief, Injured In Attack, To Get Security: Deputy Chief Minister

Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by car-borne attackers in Deoband. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said the state government will provide security to Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad who was recently injured in an attack.

"Chandra Shekhar is our friend, the attack on him is being investigated and the culprits will be caught. He will be provided security. In every situation, our government is committed to identify and punish every criminal in the state," Mr Pathak, who was in Bahraich to attend a programme, told reporters.

Four people were arrested from Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the attack on Mr Aazad. They were arrested in a joint operation by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police, Haryana Special Task Force Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

Mr Aazad was shot at by car-borne attackers in Deoband on Wednesday evening. He suffered an injury as one of the bullets grazed his waist. He was discharged from the district hospital in Saharanpur on Thursday.

