UP Deputy Chief Minister Arrives On Camel For Holi Celebrations

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in the Holi festivities and rode a camel to the celebrations. Visuals showed him engaging with the crowd and greeting people on the occasion.

Several BJP leaders celebrated Holi with great fervour and enthusiasm. The celebrations were marked by music, dancing, and a strong sense of camaraderie, reflecting the cultural significance of Holi.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Pathak extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, emphasising the harmony prevailing amidst the celebrations.

"I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Holi, which is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. It's the month of Ramzan as well. We are all celebrating the festivals together, and nothing will happen in Uttar Pradesh. Everything is peaceful here," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also conveyed his Holi greetings, albeit, taking a dig at the Opposition.

"I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Holi. There is no tension this day but only in the minds of the people of the opposition. I extend my greetings to them as well. Holi and Friday prayers will be celebrated peacefully. There is no problem anywhere but in the mind of Akhilesh Yadav. I invite him as well to have some gujiya today," he said.

People across the country have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (coloured powder) on each other and dancing joyously.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival.

