Row Over VIP Welcome For UP Deputy Chief Minister At Jhansi Hospital

As ten newborns died in a fire at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, preparations to welcome Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak at the site have triggered a row.

The fire, which broke out at approximately 10:45 pm last night in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, was reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit. The unit was home to at least 54 infants at the time. While 44 were rescued from the outer section of the NICU, 10 newborns died in the fire.

However, amidst the sorrow and mounting demands for accountability, the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has become a flashpoint for criticism.

Videos circulating on social media showed hospital grounds being spruced up ahead of Mr Pathak's visit, with lime sprinkled on roads and visible signs of rushed clean-up efforts. This stark contrast between the preparation for the VIP's arrival and the grieving families' despair has drawn criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Congress.

"Look at the insensitivity of the BJP government. On one hand, children were burnt to death, their families were crying and wailing. On the other hand, lime was being sprayed on the road to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister. The family even says that there was filth spread all across the compound, which was cleaned before the arrival of the Deputy Chief Minister. This is the height of the government's insensitivity. Children are dying by burning and this government is busy in polishing its face. Shameful!" the Congress posted on X.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined the chorus of critics and condemned the UP government's handling of the tragedy.

Mr Pathak who oversees the state's health portfolio, expressed dismay at the actions taken in his name. "I do not accept this and condemn it. I request the district authorities to take strict action against those responsible for throwing lime on the road," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each bereaved family. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also declared Rs 5 lakh per family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. A three-tier investigation has been ordered to identify the cause of the tragedy and assign accountability.

Mr Pathak met with grieving families and vowed strict action against anyone found negligent in the tragedy. The Deputy Chief Minister said a fire safety audit was carried out at the hospital in February and a mock drill was conducted in June.

"The Yogi Adityanath government is standing with the children and their families. Our staff, doctors, and rescue team have worked bravely to save the children. All the firefighting equipment in the medical college was completely fine. A fire safety audit was conducted here in February and a mock drill was also conducted in June," Mr Pathak said in the statement.

