10 Newborns Killed In UP Hospital Fire, Efforts On To Save 16 Others

At least 16 children are battling for their lives while 10 newborns died as a fire broke out last night at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The fire erupted in the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) around 10:45 pm, said District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar, who confirmed the casualties.

A short-circuit inside the oxygen concentrator possibly caused the fire, said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

At least 54 children were admitted to the NICU at that moment as officials swung into action and rescued 44 newborns. Seven of the 10 victims have been identified, said an official, adding that DNA tests will be carried out if needed to identify the rest three.

The government has announced financial aid for their families.

Visuals showed panic-struck patients and their caretakers outside the hospital and several charred medical equipment inside. A woman who lost her child told news agency ANI she couldn't find her baby after the incident and was informed later the baby had died.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jhansi Sudha Singh said early this morning that 16 children who suffered injuries are being treated at local hospitals and that efforts are on to save them. All doctors are available for them, along with adequate medical facilities, she said.

It is alleged that fire alarms at the hospital did not work, with sources suggesting a lack of maintenance of emergency systems.

Mr Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said the fire safety audit of the hospital was carried out in February, followed by a mock fire drill in June. "On how and why it happened, we can say something about it once the probe report comes," said Mr Pathak.

He said there will be three levels of investigation into the fire - one each by the health department, the police, and a magisterial inquiry.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last night ordered senior officials and doctors to conduct rescue operations on a war footing and asked for the deployment of adequate fire-fighting vehicles. He has announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the families of the victims. Those who suffered serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report within 12 hours.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too have expressed grief over the fire tragedy.

"The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and families to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies," said President Murmu.

PM Modi called the fire incident "heartbreaking".

"My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is making every possible effort for relief and rescue," said the Prime Minister.

The opposition in Uttar Pradesh have alleged negligence by the hospital administration with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanding action against those responsible.