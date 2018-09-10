Bharat Bandh Called By Congress, Left Begins Today: LIVE Updates

Bharat Bandh: The Congress said 21 opposition parties are supporting the Bharat Bandh along with a number of chambers of commerce and traders' associations.

September 10, 2018
Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi joins Bharat Bandh protests at Delhi's Rajghat area

New Delhi: 

The Congress will today organize a nationwide shutdown or BharatBandh to protest rising fuel prices. The Congress has asked other opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had said that the common man was bearing the burden of escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

The Congress said 21 opposition parties are supporting the BharatBandh along with a number of chambers of commerce and traders' associations.

The party demanded that petrol and diesel should be brought under GST, by which oil prices could drop by about Rs 15 to Rs 18.

The Congress along with the JD(S), who run a coalition government in Karnataka, will gear up to organise the BharatBandh in the state. Schools and colleges in the state capital Bengaluru, will be closed today and daily life will likely be affected. Public transport, cinema theatres, multiplexes among others. A host of organisations such as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, KSRTC, BMTC, Ola and Uber Drivers and Owners Association, Auto Drivers' Association will lend their support to the Bharat Bandh in Karnataka.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress said that while it supported the issues related to increasing fuel prices, it would not support the BharatBandh called by the Congress. The reason, it said, was that strikes like the BharatBandh would lead to a waste of working hours. Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee had urged the Trinamool activists and common people to keep shops and establishments functional today.

In Odisha, the ruling BJD has also refused to support the BharatBandh called by the Congress. Toeing the Trinamool line, it also said that it was against the hike in fuel prices. The Odisha government has however, announced that all schools in the state would be closed today to ensure the safety of students.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Bharat Bandh over rising fuel prices:


Sep 10, 2018
08:52 (IST)

Sep 10, 2018
08:47 (IST)
Bharat Bandh: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi are leading protests in Delhi's Rajghat area

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are leading the protests in Delhi's Rajghat area.

Sep 10, 2018
08:44 (IST)
"Every farmer, poor person, every woman won't tolerate this price hike anymore," says Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the nation would not tolerate the price hike any longer. He said the Modi government has to change. He said that PM Modi should know he is not the only leader.
Sep 10, 2018
08:37 (IST)
Bharat Bandh: In Karnataka's Kalburgi, bus services are not operational today, according to news agency ANI

Bus services of the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation or NEKRTC in Kalaburgi are not operational today because of the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress over rising fuel prices.




Sep 10, 2018
08:05 (IST)
Bharat Bandh in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam

Protests by Left parties against the fuel price hike are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam.

Sep 10, 2018
08:02 (IST)
Bharat Bandh: Protestors in Karnataka's Hubballi burn tyres

Protestors in Karnataka's Hubali began the Bharat Bandh by burning tyres.






Sep 10, 2018
07:59 (IST)
Sep 10, 2018
07:56 (IST)
Bharat Bandh: Bengaluru Schools To Be Closed Today For Congress' Protest
Schools and colleges in Bengaluru will be closed and daily life is likely to be affected in JDS-Congress ruled Karnataka on Monday by the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress over rising fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee.
Sep 10, 2018
07:54 (IST)
Read Here: BJP Bothered About Industrialists, Not Rising Fuel Prices: Raj Babbar
The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of bothering only about industrialists instead of focusing on rising petroleum prices.
Sep 10, 2018
07:51 (IST)
