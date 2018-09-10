Karnataka Bandh: Normal Life Hit, Transport Services Suspended

Karnataka Bandh: State run buses and taxi services suspended.

Normal life in the JDS-Congress ruled Karnataka has been hit by the nation-wide protest today, called upon by Congress president Rahul Gandhi against the rising fuel prices and depreciation of rupee.

Schools and colleges in Bengaluru have been closed for the day.

The public transport, cinema theatres, multiplexes across the state will also be non-operational. The Metro was running on its normal schedule in Bengaluru, but traffic was less on roads.

The Bharat Bandh move in Karnataka is supported by a host of organisations such as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, KSRTC, BMTC, Ola and Uber Drivers and Owners Association, Auto Drivers' Association.

All taxi services including Ola, Uber and TaxiForSure services have also been suspended till six in the evening.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation staff and workers' federation have extended their support to the bandh. State run buses stayed off the roads. The busy central bus stand in Bengaluru, which is normally bustling with activity also wore a deserted look, sources said.

Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Congress wrote, "Today's #BharatBandh several autorickshaw unions and airport taxi owners' associations have also publicly supporting the bandh against the ModiSarkar"

The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association, however, is only giving moral support.

