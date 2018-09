Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh joined the protests in Delhi.

New Delhi: At least 21 opposition parties, led by the Congress, are participating in the 'Bharat Bandh' or shutdown today to protest the rise in fuel prices in the country and depreciation of the rupee. Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined protests in Delhi this morning. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had refused to join the bandh, also sent its leader Sanjay Singh. Top opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin and Left leaders have supported the bandh, while Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has decided to stay away. The effect of the bandh is expected to be strong in states like Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal.