'Not In A Position' To Think About Bhaiyyu Maharaj's Nominee: Trust

Members of Bhaiyyu Maharaj's trust are in "deep shock" and "not in a position to think" on the issue of his nominee with regard to financial matters, a Sadguru Datt Dharmik Evam Parmarthik Trust functionary said today.

The popular spiritual leader allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence on June 12 and a purported suicide note mentioned stress as the reason.

The note also reportedly mentioned his financial powers, property and bank accounts, among other things, would be exercised by his close aide Vinayak Dudhade

Speaking on the issue of a nominee, the trust's secretary Tushar Patil, said, "We are not in a position to think anything on the issue at present."

"Our guru has permanently left us because of which we all are in deep shock," he said

"We will decide after few days how to complete different projects started by Bhaiyyu Maharaj, but no date is finalised for that so far," Mr Patil told PTI.

The trust was established by Bhaiyyu Maharaj on March 21, 1999, and has 11 trustees. It runs various welfare programmes in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states with emphasis in areas of agriculture and water conservation.

Trust functionaries, on condition of anonymity, called the departed guru's decision, to nominate his aide instead of a family member to manage his properties, as "highly surprising".

Bhaiyyu Maharaj, whose original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, hailed from a family of landlords in Madhya Pradesh's Shujalpur.

His first wife Madhvi passed away in November 2015. He married Dr Ayushi Sharma, 49, of Shivpuri last year and has a two-month-old daughter from the marriage.

He is survived by his mother Kumudini Deshmukh, 70 and daughter Kuhu, 17, from his first wife.

Investigation into the alleged suicide is currently underway, police said.



