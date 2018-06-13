He Was Bhaiyyu Maharaj's Aide For 15 Years. Now, He Will Manage Rs 1,000 Crore Property Vinayak accompanied Bhaiyyu Maharaj like his shadow and would counsel the late spiritual leader on important issues.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj, whose real name was Uday Rao Deshmukh, committed suicide by shooting himself Indore: Madhya Pradesh-based spiritual leader Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who shot himself on Tuesday due to family tension, wanted his 'sevadar' Vinayak to look after his properties.



According to the second part of the suicide note of Bhaiyyu Maharaj which surfaced on Wednesday, Vinayak, who had been his trusted aide for the last 15 years, has been given the property rights and not any of his family members.



Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra said: "As per the suicide note, all property rights have been given to Vinayak. He (Bhaiyyuji Maharaj) has expressed maximum trust in Vinayak."



Vinayak accompanied Bhaiyyu Maharaj like his shadow and would counsel the late spiritual leader on important issues. That is the reason he entrusted the task to take all decisions with regard to his properties to Vinayak, sources said.



Henceforth, all transactions concerning Bhaiyyu Maharaj's properties -- worth about Rs 1,000 crore -- would be executed only after Vinayak puts his signature.



Bhaiyyu Maharaj, whose real name was Uday Rao Deshmukh, committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence. A suicide note mentioned that he took the extreme step due to "stress".



According to reports, there were major differences between Bhaiyyu Maharaj's second wife Ayushi and daughter Kuhu from his first wife and this had caused tension between him and his wife. Kuhu has also blamed her stepmother for her father's suicide.



