Bhaiyyu Maharaj Suicide: Spiritual Guru Shoots Himself In Head

New Delhi: Bhaiyyu Maharaj, a popular spiritual leader, has allegedly shot himself. He is in hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Reports suggest Bhaiyyu Maharaj shot himself over "domestic issues". He was taken to Bombay hospital in Indore.
Bhaiyyu Maharaj reportedly acted as a mediator during the 2011 anti-corruption campaign led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, he had refused to accept the minister of state status conferred on him by the Madhya Pradesh government.
Here are the Updates of Bhaiyyu Maharaj's death:
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan also offered his condolences on Twitter.
संत भय्यूजी महाराज को सादर श्रद्धांजलि। देश ने संस्कृति, ज्ञान और सेवा की त्रिवेणी व्यक्तित्व को खो दिया। आपके विचार अनंत काल तक समाज को मानवता की सेवा के मार्ग पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे।- ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 12, 2018
Union Minister Suresh Prabhu expressed his condolences on twitter.
Shocked to hear the news of sudden demise of spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj in #Indore. My sincere condolences. May his soul rest in eternal https://t.co/sJDF0BpGEn Shanti.- Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) June 12, 2018
Bhaiyyu Maharaj was known for his opulent lifestyle and for his links with influential politicans and businessmen. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were reportedly counted among his followers.
