Bhaiyyu Maharaj Suicide: Spiritual Guru Shoots Himself In Head

Bhayyuji Maharaj shot himself over "domestic issues".

Here are the Updates of Bhaiyyu Maharaj's death:

Bhaiyyu Maharaj, a popular spiritual leader, has allegedly shot himself. He is in hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Reports suggest Bhaiyyu Maharaj shot himself over "domestic issues". He was taken to Bombay hospital in Indore.Bhaiyyu Maharaj reportedly acted as a mediator during the 2011 anti-corruption campaign led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, he had refused to accept the minister of state status conferred on him by the Madhya Pradesh government.