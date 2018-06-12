Bhaiyyu Maharaj Suicide: Spiritual Guru Shoots Himself In Head

Bhayyuji Maharaj had an ashram in Indore and was among the five religious leaders given the status of minister by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 12, 2018 16:14 IST
Bhayyuji Maharaj shot himself over "domestic issues".

New Delhi:  Bhaiyyu Maharaj, a popular spiritual leader, has allegedly shot himself. He is in hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Reports suggest Bhaiyyu Maharaj shot himself over "domestic issues". He was taken to Bombay hospital in Indore.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj reportedly acted as a mediator during the 2011 anti-corruption campaign led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, he had refused to accept the minister of state status conferred on him by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Here are the Updates of Bhaiyyu Maharaj's death:




Jun 12, 2018
16:14 (IST)
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan also offered his condolences on Twitter.
Jun 12, 2018
16:10 (IST)
Union Minister Suresh Prabhu expressed his condolences on twitter.
Jun 12, 2018
15:57 (IST)
Bhaiyyu Maharaj was known for his opulent lifestyle and for his links with influential politicans and businessmen. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were reportedly counted among his followers.
Jun 12, 2018
15:46 (IST)
Bhaiyyu Maharaj, a popular spiritual leader, has allegedly shot himself and is in hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Reports suggest Bhaiyyu Maharaj shot himself over "domestic issues". He was taken to Bombay hospital in Indore.
Jun 12, 2018
15:40 (IST)
Jayant Rathore, Indore Police, said that, "he has been admitted to the hospital, can't say anything else right now. He had shot himself in the head."

