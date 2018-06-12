In Last Facebook Posts, Bhaiyyu Maharaj Spoke About Water Conservation Bhaiyyu Maharaj's last Facebook post said water conservation is very important for the survival and sustenance of agriculture and life.

Hours before he allegedly shot himself today, spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj was apparently active on social media. The last post on Bhaiyyu Maharaj's Facebook profile said that water conservation was important for sustenance of life and efforts should be made to conserve water on a "war footing."



The last post, written in Hindi, on



The post further listed out the conservation work carried out



In another message, posted on Facebook around 11 this morning, Bhaiyyu Maharaj wrote, "Our economy is dependent on agriculture. Many parts of the country don't have proper arrangement of water. This impacts agriculture. Due to diminishing water tables, water sources like wells and canals have dried up." He further stressed on the need to conserve water.



Bhaiyyu Maharaj allegedly committed suicide today by shooting himself in the head at his ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.



Bhaiyyu Maharaj, born Uday Sinh Deshmukh, allegedly shot himself over "domestic issues". The police have reportedly found a suicide note that indicated that the 50-year-old was "depressed". He was declared dead at the Bombay hospital in Indore.



"The country has lost a person who was a confluence of culture, knowledge and selfless service," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had provoked opposition anger earlier this year by appointing Bhaiyyu Maharaj and four other "sadhus" as ministers.



