Day After Bhaiyyu Maharaj Suicide, Daughter Performs Last Rites Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who had prominent followers from different political parties, committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence.

Share EMAIL PRINT A suicide note mentioned that Bhayyu Maharaj took the extreme step due to "stress" Indore: Last rites of Bhaiyyu Maharaj, a popular spiritual leader, who shot himself were held today with his daughter Kuhu lighting the funeral pyre.



His body was brought to the cremation ground from the Suryoday Ashram, in a flower-bedecked open truck, with his followers having erected platforms on the route to pay their last respects.



Earlier this morning, the body of the model-turned-spiritual guru was taken from his residence to the ashram for people to pay their last respects. Among those who were present, were Union minister Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde.



Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who had prominent followers from different political parties, committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence.



A suicide note mentioned that he took the extreme step due to "stress".



Reports said, there were major differences between Bhaiyyu Maharaj's second wife Ayushi and Kuhu, his daughter from first wife, and this had caused tension between him and his wife. Kuhu has also blamed her stepmother for her father's suicide.



Last rites of Bhaiyyu Maharaj, a popular spiritual leader, who shot himself were held today with his daughter Kuhu lighting the funeral pyre.His body was brought to the cremation ground from the Suryoday Ashram, in a flower-bedecked open truck, with his followers having erected platforms on the route to pay their last respects.Earlier this morning, the body of the model-turned-spiritual guru was taken from his residence to the ashram for people to pay their last respects. Among those who were present, were Union minister Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde.Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who had prominent followers from different political parties, committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence. A suicide note mentioned that he took the extreme step due to "stress".Reports said, there were major differences between Bhaiyyu Maharaj's second wife Ayushi and Kuhu, his daughter from first wife, and this had caused tension between him and his wife. Kuhu has also blamed her stepmother for her father's suicide. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter