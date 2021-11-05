Bhai Dooj 2021: Know The Date, History And Significance Of The Festival

Bhai Dooj 2021: On this day, sisters put a tilak on their brothers' forehead. (Representational)

Bhai Dooj, like Raksha Bandhan, celebrates the special bond between sisters and brothers. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day (Dooj) of Shukla Paksha, the waning phase of the Moon, in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Usually, the festival falls after Diwali. Although it is celebrated across India, in some parts of the country it is known by different names. The festival is known as Ningol Chakouba in Manipur and Bhau Beej in the Konkan region.

Date And Rituals

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 6. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 11:14 pm on November 5 and ends at 7:44 pm on November 6.

On this day, sisters put a tilak on their brothers' forehead, and pray for their safety and well-being. Brothers, in turn, give their sisters gifts. This year, the shubh muhurat to perform the rituals is between 1:10 pm and 3:21 pm on November 6.

Significance And History

According to religious texts, the puranic characters connected to Bhai Dooj are siblings Yamuna and Yama. The God of death, because of his preoccupation with the important task he has in his hands, could not visit his sister for a long time.

Once, Yama visited Yamuna unannounced and granted a boon to her. Yamuna then asked him not to take the lives of brothers on that day. This day was later celebrated as Bhai Dooj. Hindus believe that those who take bath in the Yamuna river will be blessed by Yama.