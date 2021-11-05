Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Here Are A Few Wishes, Messages, Quotes That You Can Share On This Day

This year, Bhai Dooj is on November 6. (File)

Bhai Dooj is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. On this day, sisters apply teeka or tilak on the forehead of their brothers. People wear new clothes and exchange gifts. They pray for well-being and happiness. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau-Beej and Bhai Phonta in different parts of the country.

This year, Bhai Dooj is on November 6. To mark the day, we have curated a list of Bhai Dooj wishes for you that you can share with your siblings:

-- On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I thank God for gifting me with such a doting brother.

-- May this Bhai Dooj bring success and lots of happiness into your life, my dear brother. May you keep smiling forever.

-- You, my brother, have a special place in my life. Happy Bhai Dooj.

-- May God bless you with happiness, peace, prosperity and success in life. Thank you for always being my pillar of strength.

-- Sending you love, blessings, and happiness this Bhai Dooj. May our bond be strong and unbreakable like it has always been.

-- It's beautiful how we share a bond full of silly fights, craziness, and yet so much love. You have always been a great friend. Happy Bhai Dooj.

-- I know that sometimes, I fight with you, scold you or even irritate you. But, trust me, I love you, respect you and value your presence in my life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-- On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I hope God gives you happiness, success and may our bond be always full of love and respect for each other.

-- Dear brother, thank you for being my support system. Happy Bhai Dooj.